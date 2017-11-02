Trump to get a warm welcome from Abe in Japan, including steak dinner and round of golf

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to roll out the red carpet for U.S. President Donald Trump, who will fly to Japan on Sunday for a three-day visit. The hospitality will including serving him beefsteak, a favorite of the U.S. leader, at a high-end restaurant in Tokyo, informed sources said Thursday.

The two are also slated to play golf together, with Abe hoping to deepen his personal relationship with Trump, the sources said.

The Air Force One presidential jet carrying Trump and his wife, Melania, will arrive on Sunday morning. Japan is the first destination of Trump’s five-nation Asian tour, and it will be his first visit to the country since he took office in January.

Preceding his trip, Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump arrived in Tokyo on Thursday to deliver a speech at an international symposium in Tokyo on Friday. Wearing a light blue coat with a white collar and black pants, and sunglasses, Ivanka waved to reporters with a smile and said, “Hello.”

As for entertaining her father, Abe and his wife, Akie, and the Trumps will dine at the restaurant, chosen by prime minister himself, in the capital on Sunday evening, according to the sources.

On Sunday afternoon, before dining, the two nations’ leaders are scheduled to play golf. Japanese golf pro Hideki Matsuyama will play with them, at the request of Trump.

Previously, Abe and Trump golfed together in Florida in February.

The two leaders, who played a total of 27 holes in Florida, will only play nine holes this time. A Japanese government official indicated that more will be possible, noting that Abe and Trump initially planned to play 18 holes, not 27 holes, in Florida.

On Monday morning, the U.S. president will hold a meeting with Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko.

Later in the day, Abe and Trump will have a bilateral summit, to be followed by a joint press conference.

Also on Monday, Trump will hold talks with relatives of Japanese nationals abducted to North Korea decades ago. He will leave Japan for South Korea, the second leg of his tour, on Tuesday.

The National Police Agency on Thursday said it will deploy up to 21,000 police officers for security during a Trump’s visit amid heightened tensions over North Korea and increasing concerns about terrorism.