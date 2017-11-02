Tokyo stocks add 199 points on robust earnings reports

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, with investors taking heart from robust corporate results as the earnings season peaked.

The Nikkei 225 rose 119.04, or 0.53 percent, to 22,539.12, its highest closing since June 26, 1996. On Wednesday, the key market gauge jumped 408.47 points.

The Topix closed up 7.37 points, or 0.41 percent, to end at 1,794.08 — its best finish since Feb. 27, 2007 — after climbing 20.75 points the previous day.

Stocks got off to a firmer start on the heels of an overnight rise in U.S. equities and the yen’s weakening against the dollar, brokers said.

After initial buying ran its course, the key indices cut gains and briefly sank into negative territory due to selling to lock in profits. But they managed to close higher, backed by strong corporate earnings, brokers said.

A better-than-expected reading in Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s U.S. employment report for October, which confirmed the firmness of the U.S. economy, prompted the yen’s easing and supported the Tokyo stock market, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

The strength of the U.S. economy was also endorsed by a suggestion by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, which, after its two-day meeting ended Wednesday, said it is ready to raise interest rates in December, Tabei said.

“The rise of the Nikkei futures on the CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) indicates that foreign investors likely stepped up purchases” on the Tokyo market, he added.

Besides the brisk earnings, “the strength of the market was supported by inflows of money due to global stock price gains,” said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,060 to 880 in the TSE’s first section, while 92 issues were unchanged.

Volume declined to 1.8 billion shares from Wednesday’s 2.06 billion shares.

Automaker Honda was buoyant a day after it announced brisk April-September earnings and plans to buy back its own shares. Industry rivals Toyota and Nissan were also upbeat, thanks to the yen’s easing and their solid U.S. auto sales in October.

Motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor advanced after announcing an upward revision to earnings projections for the year to December in the afternoon.

Honda-affiliated auto parts maker TS Tech attracted purchases, inspired by a surprisingly brisk earnings report released on Wednesday.

By contrast, NH Foods, musical instrument maker Yamaha and automaker Hino Motors were downbeat due to disappointing earnings.