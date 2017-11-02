Dollar stronger around ¥114 in Tokyo amid hopes for fresh U.S. rate hike

The dollar held firm around ¥114 in Tokyo trading on Thursday, supported by hopes for another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.02-06, up from ¥113.87-92 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1642-1646, down from $1.1651-1651, and at ¥132.76-77, up from ¥132.72-77.

The dollar fluctuated around ¥114.10-20 in early trading, carrying over its strength from overnight trading overseas. Market expectations for another interest rate hike by the Fed this year remained in place after the U.S. central bank revised its economic outlook upward in a statement issued after its two-day policy meeting ended Wednesday, traders said.

But the U.S. currency fell to around ¥113.70 in late morning trading, weighed down by selling induced by a fall in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading, according to traders.

Also, dollar-selling for position adjustment gathered steam before a three-day weekend in Japan, traders said. The Tokyo market will be closed on Friday for a national holiday.

The dollar showed some resilience in the afternoon and bounced back above ¥114 in late trading, aided by a rebound in U.S. long-term interest rates and purchases by European players. But the dollar met with selling above ¥114.

“The dollar-yen rate lacked a clear direction, with players waiting to see the appointment of the new Fed chief, discussions on U.S. tax reform and the release on Friday of U.S. jobs data (for October),” an official of a foreign-exchange brokerage firm said.