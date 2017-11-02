Despite EV push, automakers not ready to abandon diesel or gasoline engines yet

While zero-emission technologies such as electric vehicles have been spotlighted at the ongoing Tokyo Motor Show, automakers are also displaying a continued commitment to diesel and gasoline engines.

“We have a passion for engines,” an official of BMW Japan Corp. said. “We’ll keep vehicles with engines.”

The 45th Tokyo Motor Show, which kicked off at Tokyo Big Sight on Friday, has highlighted the next-generation EV concepts of Nissan Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp., as well as their overseas rivals.

But not all models will be replaced by zero-emission counterparts in the near future, many say.

“We are somewhat forced to develop electric vehicles amid tightening environmental regulations in some countries,” such as China, the BMW official said. Still, the company will continue to offer vehicles with conventional engines for the Japanese market, the official added.

An official at Mazda Motor Corp., which is exhibiting the Kai Concept compact hatchback equipped with a next-generation Skyactiv-X 2,000cc engine, stressed that the company will continue to focus on the development of internal combustion engines. The Skyactiv-X is the world’s first gasoline engine to employ compression ignition combustion technology, which can improve fuel efficiency by 20 to 30 percent compared with conventional engines. It also offers powerful acceleration from low speeds, Mazda claims.

“We’ll pursue vehicles that are fun to drive,” the official said.

Ann-Kristin Meier of Volkswagen Group Japan K.K. said the diesel market is expanding in Japan, unlike in Europe, where clean diesel vehicles lost popularity after the German automaker’s cheating on emissions tests came to light in September 2015.

“Clean diesel vehicles appear (to be) a practical choice for customers,” in terms of cost, convenience and performance, Meier said, citing EV problems with driving range, charging station availability and charging times.

Pointing out that battery performance worsens in very cold weather, an official of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. noted further technological innovation is necessary for EVs to proliferate.

A Toyota official said it is unclear how much the use of EVs will expand and how quickly, as the related infrastructure is not well developed.

“We’ll stick to (gasoline-electric) hybrid vehicles for the time being,” the official said.