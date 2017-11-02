U.K. defense minister quits as sexual harassment scandal deepens

British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon quit the government Wednesday, stepping down from ministerial office in a developing scandal over sexual harassment at Westminster.

“A number of allegations have surfaced about MPs in recent days, including some about my previous conduct. Many of these have been false but I accept that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces that I have the honor to represent,” Fallon wrote in a resignation letter to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Fallon, who intends to remain an MP, had apologized this week for putting his hand on the knee of political journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer.

Appearing on television, she said she did not think Fallon’s Cabinet resignation was based solely on the 2002 incident.

“I’m assuming there are more allegations to come,” she told Sky News. “I doubt very much it’s because of my knee — and if it is, I think that’s really mad and absurd and crazy.”

Fallon did not directly respond when asked by the BBC whether he was worried more stories were about to come out regarding his behavior.

“The culture has changed over the years, what might have been acceptable 15, 10 years ago is clearly not acceptable now,” he told the British broadcaster.

The scandal surrounding Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has emboldened people in many industries to speak up about sexual harassment or attacks at the hands of powerful individuals who control their future job prospects.

In Britain, it has produced soul-searching about the growing number of reports of sexual harassment and abuse in politics.

May has called for rules on MPs’ behavior to be toughened and has requested a meeting next week with other party leaders, following the emergence of several allegations of sexual harassment at Westminster.

In a letter to Fallon, who was first elected to parliament in 1983, May thanked him for “a long and impressive ministerial career.”

“I appreciate the characteristically serious manner in which you have considered your position, and the particular example you wish to set to servicemen and women and others,” she wrote.

Fallon has served as defense secretary since 2014 and was seen as a stable figure within the Conservative Party, regularly brought out to defend the government on television and radio.

His departure could force May into a difficult reshuffle, coming as the prime minister struggles to contain Brexit divisions within her own party and wield authority after calling a snap election in June backfired.

May’s government has been struck by several claims of sexual harassment, with an investigation under way into allegations that her de facto deputy, Damian Green, touched the knee of journalist Kate Maltby. He is reported to have later sent her a suggestive text message, which according to her, was sent after she was pictured wearing a corset in a newspaper.

Maltby wrote in the Times of London newspaper that Green “offered me career advice and in the same breath made it clear he was sexually interested.”

“It was not acceptable to me at the time and it should not be acceptable behavior in Westminster in the future,” Maltby wrote.

Green said it was “absolutely and completely untrue that I’ve ever made any sexual advances” towards the journalist.

Junior trade minister Mark Garnier is also under investigation for breaches of the ministerial code for asking his former secretary to buy him sex toys in 2010.

Labour lawmaker Lisa Nandy said Wednesday that she had raised concerns three years ago that party whips kept claims of sexual abuse as ammunition to control lawmakers, rather than dealing with the allegations.

May said the whips should make it clear that allegations of crimes should be reported to police.

She has asked other party leaders to meet her next week to discuss setting up an independent grievance procedure for people working in Parliament.

Dozens of politicians from the ruling Conservative Party have been listed on a spreadsheet circulated in Westminster, reportedly detailing ordinary relationships, sexual penchants and unspecified and unverified claims of inappropriate behavior.

But the allegations have not been confined to the Tories.

A prominent activist with the main opposition Labour party claimed on Tuesday that she was raped by a party member as a teenager six years ago.

Bex Bailey, now 25, told the BBC: “I told a senior member of staff, who told me, it was suggested to me that I not report it.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordered an immediate inquiry and praised her “enormous courage” in speaking out.

Earlier on Wednesday a former parliamentary intern said he was sexually assaulted in 2012 by a former MP, who approached him outside a House of Commons bar.

“Suddenly his arm slipped down towards my buttocks, and he had a good feel round there and went a bit further in between my legs,” James Greenhalgh told the BBC.

He said he tried to report the incident a couple of months later but was told by the MP’s party that he could not do so anonymously, so he did not take the matter further.

Sex scandals in Westminster are nothing new. The Tory government of the 1990s was dogged by revelations of extramarital affairs. But the allegations here are of harassment, not infidelity.

Doing the rounds on social media and the various inboxes of journalists and politicians is an unverified list of names linked to various sorts of sexual activity — ranging from workplace relationships to affairs to inappropriate approaches toward junior staff. It includes redacted names of high-profile figures, some of whom have gone on the record to reject the allegations against them. Britain’s libel laws, which require a publisher to prove that something is true, mean newspapers have to proceed with caution.

“It’s not just one party or another, Westminster suffers from sexism and harassment just like the whole of British society,” said Alison McGovern, a Labour lawmaker. “What we lack is modern processes for reporting and for supporting victims.”

For May, the issue is another problem to add to a long list. Her government, weakened by her disastrous election, is struggling to develop a Brexit strategy it can get through Parliament and can ill-afford more dissent among its ranks.

Two weeks ago when Green was asked whether he was worried that there might be a sexual harassment culture in British politics, he batted the question away.

“People’s awareness generally of the fact that there are usually men in power who seek to exploit that power for bad purposes is the best defense against it,” he told journalists. Two weeks later, he is in the hot seat himself.