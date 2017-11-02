Panasonic to acquire contractor Matsumura-Gumi

Panasonic Corp. said it will acquire all outstanding shares in long-established contractor Matsumura-Gumi Corp. to make it a consolidated subsidiary.

Panasonic plans to complete the acquisition in the first half of fiscal 2018, which starts next April.

The cost of the deal is estimated at several billion yen, sources familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

With its first buyout of a general contractor, Panasonic aims to strengthen its housing operations, mainly condominium construction.

Established in 1894, Matsumura-Gumi logged sales of ¥35.2 billion in fiscal 2016.