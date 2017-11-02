Panel to move eyesore over Nihonbashi Bridge meets to discuss key details

A task force on a project to move underground a section of the expressway that crosses over the landmark Nihonbashi bridge in Tokyo held its first meeting on Wednesday.

The panel, which includes representatives from the transport ministry, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Metropolitan Expressway Co., will hammer out key details of the project, such as the schedule and costs, within next year. The goal is to begin construction after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Designed to improve the landscape around Nihonbashi, a popular tourist spot and state-designated important cultural asset, the project proposes to refurbish the Inner Circular Route’s 2.9-km section between the Takebashi and Edobashi junctions and move that part of the expressway underground.

The three parties will also discuss how to share the costs, which are expected to total hundreds of billions of yen.

Seen an eyesore over Tokyo’s historic bridge, this portion of the expressway has invited controversy since it opened before the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. In July this year, the transport ministry announced its decision to consider moving the aging expressway section below the ground.

In 1603, the Edo government built the original, wooden Nihonbashi bridge as the starting point for all of the five major roads stretching from the capital at that time, which were known as the Gokaido. The current stone bridge was constructed in 1911.