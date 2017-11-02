New Japan-friendly member of China’s top political panel raises hopes for warmer ties

Expectations are growing in Japan that one of the five new members of China’s most influential political panel may play a key role in improving Japanese-Chinese relations.

Wang Yang, vice premier for external trade, was appointed as the fourth-ranking member of the Communist Party of China’s Political Bureau Standing Committee at the party’s congress last week, an event held once every five years.

Although politicians in China tend to come under fire if they are regarded as pro-Japan, Wang has occasionally made friendly remarks to the neighboring country.

Wang has told Yohei Kono, former speaker of the House of Representatives, that China’s development until now is due to cooperation from Japan, including its private sector.

Of the five new members of standing committee, Wang is the only one who has interacted proactively with key Japanese figures.

Next March, Wang is expected to assume the post of chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, replacing Yu Zhengsheng, who has met many Japanese VIPs while in office. Yu stepped down from the politburo standing committee at the congress.

“It remains to be seen what kind of post he (Wang) will take,” a diplomatic source said. “But in the end, what really matters is President Xi Jinping’s stance toward the relationship with Japan.”

“Xi has won a strong power base and is now in the position to promote his policies steadily,” a senior official at the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

“It’s increasingly important to work directly with Xi,” another senior ministry official said.

Meanwhile, Yang Jiechi, state councilor in charge of diplomacy, was named a member of the party’s Political Bureau, under standing committee members. Familiar with overall diplomacy, Yang also has strong connections with Japan.

Yang was the first top diplomatic official in Beijing to join the key party bureau since the late Qian Qichen, who served as vice premier for diplomacy from 1993 to 2003. Like Qian, Yang is viewed as a candidate for taking the vice premier post next spring, the diplomatic source said.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi may stay in that post as he remains a member of the party’s Central Committee, which is below the Political Bureau.

The former ambassador to Japan appears less popular among Japan’s diplomats after telling Foreign Minister Taro Kono directly in August of his disappointment with Kono’s support for the U.S. military’s Freedom of Navigation operations in the South China Sea.