Venezuela unveils largest-ever bill, worth a few dollars

Venezuelans living with hyper-inflation and a scarcity of cash for buying daily goods will soon have the country’s largest paper bill circulating in recent memory.

President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday held up the new 100,000-bolivar bill in a nationally broadcast appearance. The new note, however, will be worth less than $2.50 at today’s black-market rate.

Maduro also unveiled a 30 percent boost to the country’s minimum wage.

Economists warn that such measures are likely to drive up inflation rather than bring relief to the oil-rich country’s economic turmoil.

Residents in the capital of Caracas line up for hours to withdraw small amounts of paper money from bank machines.

The next-largest bill, put into circulation earlier this year, is worth roughly 50 cents.