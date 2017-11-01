Abe says ¥2 trillion spending package will be compiled next month

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he will compile a bold economic package worth ¥2 trillion early next month to combat various woes related to Japan’s rapidly aging population.

The measure represents Abe’s central campaign pledge ahead of last month’s general election. In a drastic review of how to spend the revenue from the planned 2019 consumption tax hike, Abe said he would make efforts to provide free day care services, increase support for financially struggling young people seeking higher education and raise wages for caregivers.

“We will remain committed to reviving the economy,” Abe told a news conference Wednesday, after being re-elected prime minster in a Diet vote earlier in the day.

“Encouraged by a strong mandate we have received from the public, we will go ahead with ever-more-powerful economic policies,” Abe said.

Abe also revealed a positive assessment of Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, lauding him for “significant progress” in helping shore up employment. Asked about the possibility of Kuroda being reappointed when his current term expires next year, Abe said no decision had been made.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Tokyo over the weekend, Abe said, will be a chance to “further deepen our relationship of trust” and reaffirm a shared hard-line stance against nuclear-armed North Korea.

“We have consistently supported President Trump’s position that all options are on the table. Once he gets here, I hope we can spend a good amount of time analyzing Pyongyang’s latest behavior and discussing how to deal with its actions,” Abe said.

By maximizing pressure, “we must create a situation where Pyongyang will be forced to change its policy and beg to return to the negotiating table,” Abe said.

Abe voiced confidence that his impending meetings with Trump and other world leaders next month, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, will help bolster Japan’s national security at a time when the nation’s security environment has reached its “most severe” level in the postwar era.

Of the pacifist Constitution, Abe said the immediate focus should not be on achieving his recently announced timeline of revising the charter by 2020, but rather on “seeking a wide range of support from both the ruling and opposition parties” and “raising public awareness” of the amendment issue.