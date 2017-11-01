Dollar firmer above ¥113.50 on higher Tokyo stock prices and U.S. tax reform hopes

The dollar moved firmer above ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, reflecting higher Tokyo stock prices and hopes for U.S. tax reforms.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.87-92, up from ¥113.08-09 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1651-1651, up from $1.1643-1643, and at ¥132.72-77, up from ¥131.67-67.

After rising above ¥113.50 in overnight trading overseas, the dollar fluctuated around ¥113.60 in early Tokyo trading.

The dollar advanced to around ¥113.90 in midmorning trading, attracting purchases on the back of the benchmark Nikkei 225 average’s surge and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading, traders said.

But the dollar’s topside was capped in the afternoon as active dollar purchases were held in check amid a “prevailing wait-and-see mood” before key economic events, including the announcement of the results of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy-setting meeting through Wednesday, said an official of a foreign exchange brokerage firm.

The U.S. currency’s strengthening in overseas trading on Tuesday chiefly reflected brisk U.S. economic indicators as well as increasing expectations for progress in U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan following his remarks signaling his hope that the plan will be realized by Christmas, traders said.

A Japanese bank official said, however, that the dollar is unlikely to advance above ¥114.50 unless any progress is achieved in U.S. tax reforms, such as corporate tax cuts.”