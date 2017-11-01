South Korean president says country will not develop nuclear weapons despite North threat

South Korea will not develop atomic weapons of its own, despite the threat from the nuclear-armed North, President Moon Jae-in declared Wednesday.

“A push by North Korea to become a nuclear state cannot be accepted or tolerated,” Moon said in an address to the National Assembly. “We also will not develop or own nuclear” arms.

In recent months Pyongyang has carried out its sixth nuclear test — its most powerful by far — and launched missiles apparently capable of reaching much of the U.S. mainland, raising concerns in Seoul about its security alliance with Washington.

South Korean media and opposition politicians have called for U.S. tactical nuclear weapons, which were withdrawn from the peninsula in the early 1990s, to be returned.

Some have suggested that if Washington does not agree — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis expressed doubts about the concept in a visit over the weekend — Seoul should develop a nuclear capability of its own, in order to ensure what they dub a “balance of terror” on the peninsula.

But Moon said in his address that Seoul’s approach would be “based on the joint declaration to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula declared by both Koreas” in 1992.

Moon also said there can be no military action on the peninsula without the South’s consent, adding the government will continue working for peace there.

Moon’s remarks came a day after South Korea and China announced they would work together toward resolving the North Korean nuclear issue via all diplomatic means.

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that Beijing and Seoul will work toward denuclearization on the peninsula by continuing to employ diplomatic means to address the issue.

The statement came following a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday between Lee Do-hoon, South Korea’s representative for six-party nuclear talks, and his Chinese counterpart, Kong Xuanyou.