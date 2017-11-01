Zama man faces multiple murder charges, says he started killing his nine victims in late August

The man who was arrested Tuesday after nine dismembered bodies were found in his apartment just outside Tokyo said he killed his victims soon after they first met, starting in late August, police said Tuesday, adding they plan to file multiple murder charges.

Takahiro Shiraishi, 27, has admitted killing the nine, believed to be eight women and one man, telling investigators that he came to know them through Twitter and lured them to his apartment with offers to help them commit suicide, according to the police.

“I killed nine people since I moved (into the apartment) on Aug. 22,” Shiraishi was quoted as telling the police, who are trying to identify the deceased through DNA analysis, a process that is expected to prove difficult.

Shiraishi, who is known to have worked as a “scout,” or recruiter, for a sex-related business in Tokyo’s famous Kabukicho entertainment district, said stealing money was one of the reasons for the killings, noting he took ¥500,000 ($4,410) from one of his victims.

He also admitted he had assaulted some of the women with the intent to rape them.

The police found severed heads and other body parts inside cold-storage containers and tool boxes in Shiraishi’s apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday and Tuesday.

The remains displayed multiple cuts and some of the body parts had already been reduced to bone, according to the police. Some 240 bones were found in his apartment, which is made up of one room and a small bathroom.

“I couldn’t throw away (the bodies) out of fear for being caught,” Shiraishi told the police.

He was arrested on initial suspicion of mutilating a corpse of unknown identity and placing it in a cold-storage container sometime between Aug. 22 and Oct. 30. The police reportedly believe he kept the heads and bones but disposed of the flesh and organs.

“There is no doubt that I tried to hide the body of the person I killed,” Shiraishi was quoted as telling the police, referring to one of the bodies. “I dismembered it in the bathroom, disposing of some body parts in the garbage.”

A saw apparently used to dismember the bodies was also found in his apartment.

The police conducted the search after security camera footage showed Shiraishi walking with a woman who was reported missing from her home in Hachioji in the western suburbs of Tokyo in late October. The two were seen near JR Hachioji Station and near the Odakyu Line’s Sobudaimae Station, close to Shiraishi’s apartment, on Oct. 23.

A message was posted on the woman’s Twitter account on Sept. 20 saying she was “looking for someone who will die with me.” The message said she “wants to die, but is scared of dying alone.”

The woman was living in a group home in Hachioji where residents can receive assistance from psychiatric social workers. The operator of the facility declined to answer questions about residents due to privacy reasons, but said they were allowed to go out freely.

The woman’s brother contacted the police on Oct. 24, saying his sister had been missing since Oct. 21. The brother later used her Twitter account password and found that she had been exchanging messages with Shiraishi, investigative sources said.

Shiraishi told the police that he sent a message to the woman through Twitter, “Let’s die together.”

Shiraishi’s neighbors expressed shock and disbelief at the news that nine bodies had been discovered in his apartment. One neighbor described the suspect as “a cheerful, kind and polite man. I cannot believe this.”

A resident living on the same floor noticed a foul smell coming from Shiraishi’s flat starting around August. “It was a smell I have never smelled before. I thought it was sewage,” he said.

A ventilation fan was always running and residents said they found that odd.

According to an 84-year-old male acquaintance of Shiraishi’s family, Shiraishi seemed to be a young man who cared for his family as he was often seen visiting his father, who lived alone in Zama. His mother and younger sister had left the family home several years before.

A neighbor in her 70s recalled Shiraishi’s father happily telling her that he was going for a drink with his son.

But some talk of a darker side to his character.

A young man who recently moved near the Shiraishi family home said he saw Shiraishi, dressed in all black, several times late at night during the past few months.

“He was sitting in front of the door and looking at his cellphone. It was creepy,” the man said.

Meanwhile, a person apparently employed in the same business as Shiraishi posted a photo of the suspect on Twitter, saying “Watch out for this scout!”