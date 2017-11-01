Pilot shortage prompts Air Do to scrub 34 flights in November

IAir Do, a regional carrier based in Sapporo, said Tuesday that it has decided to cancel a total of 34 flights on two routes in November due to a lack of pilots.

The two routes connect the New Chitose airport, near the capital of Hokkaido, and Tokyo’s Haneda airport and Sendai airport.

This is the first time the carrier will suspend its services because there are no pilots available, Air Do said.

One pilot quit the company at the end of August and another at the end of October, for personal reasons. As a result, the airline became unable to work out flight schedules for its nine small aircraft on the routes, the company explained.

The carrier has yet to secure pilots for such flights in December, it added.