LDP unveils Line stickers featuring Abe in apparent bid to appeal to women voters

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Tuesday it has created stickers for the Line free messaging app featuring Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also the LDP president.

Line users can download eight varieties of Abe sticker for free if they add the LDP official account as a Line friend. The app provided by Line Corp. are believed to have some 70 million users.

The LDP hopes the Abe stickers will help win support mainly from women aged 40 or older, who are said to give the party lower approval ratings than men in the same age category.

The party will solicit opinions from its Line friends on its policies, such as making education free of charge.

The LDP wants to spread information on good points of the party and the character of its president, public relations head Takuya Hirai said, referring to a lack of effort so far to woo female voters.