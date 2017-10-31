Dollar falls to around ¥113 in Tokyo

The dollar weakened to around ¥113 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, weighed down by uncertainties over the future of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.08-09, down from ¥113.72-72 at the same time on Monday. The euro was at $1.1643-1643, up from $1.1619-1620, and at ¥131.67-67, down from ¥132.15-15.

After moving around ¥113.10-20, the dollar slipped below ¥113 in midmorning trading. The U.S. currency was pushed up to levels close to ¥113.20 later in the morning on the back of dollar purchases by Japanese importers and institutional investors but fell back to around ¥113 toward noon.

The dollar attracted buying in early afternoon trading and advanced to around ¥113.30 after the Bank of Japan decided at its two-day monetary policy-setting meeting to keep its accommodative monetary policy unchanged and lowered its price outlook for fiscal 2017.

But the dollar’s topside was limited, as expectations retreated for U.S. tax reform and Paul Manafort, who served as Trump’s election campaign chief, was indicted on Monday over Russia-linked allegations against the Trump administration, traders said.

In late hours, the dollar briefly sank below ¥113 again, dampened by a fall in long-term U.S. interest rates in off-hours trading.

An official of a foreign exchange margin trading firm said that a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the announcement of the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair appointment.