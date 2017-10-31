Nikkei edges lower on weaker Wall Street

Stocks fell slightly Tuesday, hurt by overnight weakness of U.S. equities.

The Nikkei 225 average dropped 0.06 point, or 0.00 percent, to end at 22,011.61. On Monday, the key market gauge climbed 3.22 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 4.88 points, or 0.28 percent, lower at 1,765.96 after losing 0.21 point Monday.

The TSE got off to a weaker start due to Wall Street’s sluggishness following media reports that the U.S. House of Representatives is considering gradual cuts in the corporate tax rate.

U.S. market players showed a negative reaction to the possibility of staged tax cuts, as benefits for companies may be smaller than a tax reduction implemented at a stroke, brokers said.

Later, Tokyo stocks gradually recouped losses and briefly popped up into positive territory in the afternoon session, backed by robust corporate earnings reports issued during trading hours. But they lacked enough vigor to end in the plus side, brokers said.

The news about the U.S. tax reform affected the TSE “via both the weak U.S. stocks and the firmness of the yen” against the dollar, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

The dollar’s weakness derived from lower U.S. interest rates after money flowed into the bond market on the news, he added.

Due to the strong earnings performances of Japanese companies, however, investors were encouraged to buy on dips after the morning slack, Ichikawa said, explaining the solidity of the market in the afternoon.

Although stocks closed down, “strength is the only word to describe the market” on Tuesday, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said. The number of rising issues increased gradually, supporting the downside of the market, possibly due to buying from both foreign and individual investors, the official said.

The outlook of stock prices in the United States, and in Japan by extension, “will depend on the specific content of the tax reform bill that will be submitted to the House on Wednesday,” Ichikawa said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,073 to 864 in the first section, while 94 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.888 billion shares from Monday’s 2.371 billion.

Financial issues were downbeat due to lower U.S. interest rates. Major losers included mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, insurers Dai-ichi Life, Sony Financial and T&D, as well as brokerage giant Nomura Holdings.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group met with selling on news reports that talks to merge its U.S. unit Sprint with rival T-Mobile have hit a snag.

By contrast, Nintendo was buoyant after announcing on Monday that its group operating profit for April-September swung back to the black.

Machine tool maker Okuma, Casio Computer and bridge maker Yokogawa Bridge also were upbeat on brisk earnings.