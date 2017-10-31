Kobe Steel asks banks for ¥50 billion in loans

Kobe Steel Ltd., striving to overcome its product quality data falsification scandal, has asked Japan’s three mega-banks for a total of ¥50 billion in loans to help prepare for possible funding problems in the future, according to informed sources.

Mizuho Bank, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. are expected to consider accepting the request, which was made last week, the sources said. All three lenders have business relations with Kobe Steel.

The embattled steel maker already secures a ¥120 billion line of credit from banks. As of the end of September, it had ¥204.5 billion in cash and deposits on a consolidated basis.

Meanwhile, the balance of bonds issued by the company stands at more than ¥150 billion. The market prices of the Kobe Steel bonds have fallen sharply since the data manipulation scandal came to light.

On Oct. 17, the Japan Credit Rating Agency said that it will review its long-term issuer rating of A for Kobe Steel for a possible downgrade.

Kobe Steel is believed to have asked the three banks for loans in case it faces difficulties rolling over its bonds when they fall due, the sources said.

A Kobe Steel subsidiary has been stripped of its Japanese Industrial Standards certification for some products due to product quality data falsification.

The JIS certification was removed from copper and copper alloy seamless tubes made at a plant of the subsidiary, Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube Co., in Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The Kobe Steel group shipped products whose data were falsified to a total of 525 companies. So far, no major safety problem has been raised by its clients, even though probes are ongoing.

Given the expanding scandal, Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Kosei Shindo vowed Monday to step up quality control efforts across the industry.

“We’ll sincerely respond to the problem at Kobe Steel so that it will not lead to a sense of distrust toward manufacturing in Japan,” Shindo, also president of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., told a news conference Monday. He urged Kobe Steel to continue efforts to regain public trust.

In 2008, the JISF compiled guidelines on strengthening quality control systems.

“We’ve tried to beef up quality levels partly through training workshops for those in charge from member companies,” Shindo said. “Such efforts need to be boosted.”

Based on a detailed report to be drawn up by Kobe Steel on the scandal, a related committee of the federation will discuss measures that should be taken, Shindo added.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is a major shareholder of Kobe Steel. Shindo said his company has so far received no specific request from the scandal-hit firm for support.

“If asked, we will consider it,” he said.