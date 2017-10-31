Japan looks abroad to pitch snow resorts

The government and tourism industry are eagerly seeking ways to attract more people, including foreign tourists, to snow resorts amid Japan’s declining skiing and snowboarding population.

The Japan Tourism Agency plans to launch model projects in early December. It will provide funds to two community groups composed of local governments, tourism associations and ski resort operators to work on such projects promoting snow sports for elementary and junior high school children or expanding the number of foreign instructors and ski tour guides.

The skiing and snowboarding population in Japan had fallen by some 40 percent to 7.4 million in 2015 after peaking at 18 million in 1998.

The decline apparently came as fewer young people partake in skiing and snowboarding due to the diversification of leisure activities. In addition, resort facilities, such as lifts, are aging.

Meanwhile, ski resorts in Japan are attractive for foreign tourists, having quality powder snow, many with nearby onsen hot springs.

Last Thursday, tourism officials from Hokkaido, Nagano and Niigata prefectures jointly held an event to promote ski resorts at the Ski & Snowboard Show in London.

In addition to the high quality snow and hot springs, they highlighted local food and festivals to attract foreign tourists.

“In order to make our resorts world-class, we need to be recognized in Britain and other European countries,” said Hideaki Yoshimi, an official of the Nagano Tourism Organization.