U.S. fights ACLU bid to represent American captured in Syria who allegedly fought with Islamic State

U.S. attorneys are fighting a civil rights group’s quest to get a lawyer for a U.S. citizen picked up on the Syrian battlefield for allegedly fighting with Islamic State militants.

The unidentified American surrendered to U.S.-backed fighters around Sept. 12 and is being held in Iraq.

The American Civil Liberties Union says the government cannot deny the detainee access to legal counsel.

The government filed a response Monday in federal court in Washington, saying the ACLU’s attempt to become an advocate for a detainee it has never met is improper and unnecessary.

Government attorneys say the detainee has been visited by the International Committee of the Red Cross. The government says the Red Cross can contact the detainee’s relatives, who could seek legal counsel on his behalf.