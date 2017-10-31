Two heads and other body parts found in flat of Zama man seen on camera with missing Tokyo woman

Police were poised to formally arrest a man in his 20s in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, after finding several human body parts in his apartment, investigative sources said Tuesday.

The man reportedly is already in custody.

The Metropolitan Police Department found the body parts while investigating the man in connection with the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman in Hachioji, western Tokyo. The woman is believed to have met the man after writing on a suicide site on the internet that she wanted to kill herself.

The police will soon arrest the man, whose occupation is unknown, on suspicion of discarding a corpse, investigators said.

The body parts, contained in cooler boxes in the man’s apartment, include at least two severed heads, they said. The police plan to carry out DNA tests in an effort to identify the deceased, the investigators added.

The woman was captured by a surveillance camera walking with the man in Zama near Sobudai-mae Station on the Odakyu Line, the police said.

The apartment had more cooler boxes. Investigators suspect they contain more body parts.

An investigation was launched after the woman’s older brother reported her missing to the Takao Police Station in western Tokyo on Oct. 24, saying he had not been able to contact her since Oct. 21. The brother later learned of the suicide site after logging in using her name and password, and found she had been in touch with the suspect.

According to media reports, the apartment is in a residential area along the railway tracks of the Odakyu Odawara Line, about 600 meters from Sobudai-mae Station. The suspect started living in the wooden, two-story apartment in late August, reports said.

Nippon News Network quoted the acquaintance of a man who entered the suspect’s apatment last month.

The acquaintance reportedly said the suspect kept the bathroom fan running, but the flat was filled with strange odors. The network also reported that the police took the suspect into custody.