UNESCO adds records on Korea envoys to Japan, three monuments in Gunma to Memory list

UNESCO on Monday added old diplomatic records of Korean envoys to Japan and three ancient stone monuments north of Tokyo to its Memory of the World heritage program.

Meanwhile, a panel of the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization recommended postponing a decision on whether to add documents on the “comfort women” forced into wartime Japanese military brothels.

The 333 documents on envoys sent by the Korean Dynasty to Japan, mainly in the Edo Period between the 17th and 19th centuries, were jointly filed by Japanese and South Korean local governments and private entities.

They include diplomatic papers and pictures of the envoys stored in 12 prefectures across Japan and in parts of South Korea.

The three ancient stone monuments called the Three Stelae of Kozuke, in Gunma Prefecture, were built in the seventh and eighth centuries, with Korean immigrants who settled in the area assisting in their design.

With their inscriptions in Chinese characters, the monuments reflect cultural interactions that existed in East Asia. One of the three, built in 681, is the oldest stone monument in Japan that exists in complete form.

The addition of the documents brings the number of Japanese items on the UNESCO archive register to seven.

UNESCO did not add the records of late Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara, who helped some 6,000 Jewish refugees escape Nazi persecution during World War II, to its heritage program.