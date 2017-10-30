Concentration of carbon dioxide in atmosphere hits record high, U.N. says

The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has hit a new high, the U.N. said Monday, warning that drastic action is needed to achieve targets set by the Paris climate agreement.

“Concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere surged at a record-breaking speed in 2016,” the World Meteorological Organization said.

“Globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide reached 403.3 parts per million in 2016, up from 400.00 ppm in 2015,” it said.

The record increase of 3.3 parts per million of carbon dioxide was due partly to the strong El Nino in 2015 and 2016, which triggered droughts in tropical regions and curbed the ability of forests to absorb the gas, according to WMO. carbon dioxide also comes from burning of fossil fuels for energy and from deforestation for farming and building.

The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, the U.N. weather agency’s annual flagship report, tracks the concentration of dangerous gases in atmosphere in the post-industrial era, or since 1750.

The report also said that the last time Earth experienced similar carbon dioxide concentration rates was 3 million to 5 million years ago, when the sea level was up to 20 meters (66 feet) higher than now.

“Without rapid cuts in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions, we will be heading for dangerous temperature increases by the end of this century, well above the target set by the Paris climate change agreement,” WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

The historic agreement approved by 196 countries two years ago is facing renewed pressure following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to quit the accord.

But nations are set to press on with the task of implementing it at climate talks in Bonn next week.

“The numbers don’t lie. We are still emitting far too much and this needs to be reversed,” Erik Solheim, the head of U.N. Environment, said in a statement, reacting to the new report.

“What we need now is global political will and a new sense of urgency.”

The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin tracks concentrations of gases in the atmosphere, rather than emissions with data compiled from a monitoring station in Mauna Loa, Hawaii.

Last week, a report by the U.S. nonpartisan Government Accountability Office watchdog said that climate change is already costing American taxpayers billions of dollars each year, with those costs expected to rise as devastating storms, floods, wildfires and droughts become more frequent in the coming decades.