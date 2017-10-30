Dollar weaker below ¥114 before key economic events in Japan and U.S.

The dollar moved on a weak note below ¥114 in Tokyo trading on Monday amid a wait-and-see mood prior to key economic events in Japan and the United States.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.72-72, down from ¥114.10-10 at the same time on Friday. The euro was at $1.1619-1620, down from $1.1632-1632, and at ¥132.15-15, down from ¥132.73-74.

The dollar fluctuated below ¥114 from early trading after falling to around ¥113.70 overseas on news reports that U.S. President Donald Trump will likely pick Federal Reserve Gov. Jerome Powell, who is seen as having a “dovish” monetary policy stance, as next chair of the U.S. central bank.

The U.S. currency briefly retreated to around ¥113.50 before noon as the benchmark Nikkei 225 average gave up earlier gains and sank into negative territory.

The dollar slightly rebounded in the afternoon, but active trading was held in check as market players retreated to the sidelines before the announcement of the Fed chair appointment and monetary policy meetings in the United States and Japan this week, traders said.

“The dollar is expected to remain range-bound until any fresh incentive comes out,” said an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.