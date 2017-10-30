Nikkei edges up on brisk corporate earnings

The benchmark Nikkei average continued to rise, though marginally, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, lifted by brisk corporate earnings in Japan and the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average climbed 3.22 points, or 0.01 percent, to 22,011.67, the highest closing level since July 5, 1996. On Friday, the key market gauge jumped 268.67 points.

But the Topix, including all first-section issues, closed down 0.21 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,770.84, after climbing 17.15 points the previous trading day.

The Nikkei average got off to a firm start in the wake of a rise in U.S. equities on Friday, which was led by tech giants that posted brisk earnings reports, including Amazon.com and Intel.

But later, profit-taking narrowly took the upper hand amid a cautious mood about high stock prices after the Nikkei topped 22,000 on Friday for the first time in almost 21 years and four months, brokers said.

The Nikkei, however, managed to end higher, supported by a spate of solid business results from Japanese companies at a peak period of earnings releases, market sources said.

Monday’s session “lacked specific incentives or investor moves worth pointing out,” said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

“A sense of accomplishment” may have spread among investors after the Nikkei reached 22,000, Fujii said, explaining the index’s directionless movements around the level on Monday.

But overall, stability in external factors, including currency markets and the geopolitical situation over North Korea, as well as the brisk global economy, have “prepared an environment (for stock prices) to rise further,” Fujii said.

Although some investors are moving to lock in profits, “there are no signs that stock prices will be pushed down further,” he added.

Foreign market players were relatively dull in the day’s trading, while domestic individual investors were active, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said. This led to sluggishness of major issues, which are favorites of foreigners, the official said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,076 to 863 in the TSE’s first section, while 93 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 2.371 billion shares from Friday’s 1.991 billion shares.

Office equipment manufacturer Ricoh was downbeat after announcing Friday that it expects to incur a group net loss for fiscal 2017 due to losses related to its struggling Indian unit.

Start Today, the operator of the Zozotown online fashion mall, and online industrial tool shopping site operator MonotaRO met with selling after Amazon,.com’s brisk earnings, on fears that their domestic market shares may be eroded by the U.S. retail giant.

Also on the minus side were megabank groups, including Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, which attracted purchases on Friday.

By contrast, higher crude oil prices spurred buying of energy-related stocks, such as Fuji Oil, Inpex, Idemitsu and JXTG.

Machinery maker Komatsu, nonferrous metal firm Toho Titanium and casual wear retailer United Arrows were buoyant on their brisk earnings reports.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average fell 30 points to close at 22,020.