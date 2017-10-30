NATO chief calls North Korea ‘global threat’ during Japan visit

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called North Korea a “global threat” and said during a visit to Japan on Monday that he backs tighter sanctions against Pyongyang.

Stoltenberg was in Tokyo to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other senior officials, including Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera.

“We are as concerned as you are about the provocative, reckless behavior from North Korea,” he said in a speech to a group of security experts and defense officials. “It is really dangerous. It poses a direct threat to countries in this region (including) Japan, but it is also a global threat.”

Pyongyang has sparked global alarm in recent months by conducting its sixth nuclear test and test-launching missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, while U.S. President Donald Trump and the North’s young ruler, Kim Jong Un, have traded threats of war and personal insults.

North Korea fired two projectiles over northern Japan in less than a month, ringing alarm bells in Tokyo as Abe called for a get-tough approach.

“NATO strongly support political, diplomatic, economic pressure on North Korea and we welcome the strengthening of the sanctions” adopted by the U.N. Security Council in September, Stoltenberg said.

“But even more important, we need to be sure that the sanctions are fully and transparently implemented,” he added.

Abe met with Stoltenberg in July in Brussels, where they agreed to boost security cooperation.

“We know and you know that (North Korea’s missile) ranges reach the west coast of the United State and the ranges reach most of Europe,” he said Monday.

But the NATO chief warned earlier this month that military action against Pyongyang would have “devastating consequences,” after Trump said diplomatic efforts had failed.

Stoltenberg has stressed that Washington has the right to defend itself and its allies but called for greater diplomatic efforts.

“We don’t have to use military force — peaceful resolution is the aim,” he said Monday.

Maritime security, including territorial rows involving China in the East and South China seas, was also likely to be a topic of discussion during Stoltenberg’s visit, according to a Foreign Ministry official.