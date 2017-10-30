North Korean leader makes ‘guidance tour’ to cosmetics plant with wife, sister

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken his stylish wife and powerful sister to a make-up plant for a “field guidance trip” amid the country’s nuclear standoff with the U.S.

During a visit to the Pyongyang Cosmetics Factory in the capital, Kim hailed its “world-level” products that realize “the dream of the women who want to be more beautiful,” the official KCNA news agency reported.

Kim was accompanied by Kim Yo Jong, his younger sister and a senior member of the ruling Workers’ Party, it said, with photos showing Kim’s wife, Ri Sol Ju, following him at the factory in a floral patterned dress.

The two are seen as the most powerful women in the isolated, deeply patriarchal nation.

In a break from the past when former leaders’ spouses or sisters rarely made public appearances, the two women have often accompanied Kim to official events since he took power in 2011.

Ri, a former star singer also known for her affinity for luxury fashion, is known to have three children with Kim.

Yo Jong, believed to be in her 20s, was promoted earlier this month to be an alternate member of the party’s powerful Politburo — the decision-making body presided over by her brother.

Known to be handling the party’s propaganda operations, Yo Jong has been seen accompanying Kim closely and in a casual manner — rare among the country’s top officials — at high-profile public events.

Both Kims were born to the late ruler Kim Jong Il and his third partner, Ko Yong Hui, a former dancer.

At the factory they viewed a mosaic of their father entitled “To Provide Our People with Better Cosmetics,” KCNA reported Sunday.

The Kim family has ruled the impoverished but nuclear-armed state with an iron fist through three generations since North Korea was established in 1948.

Tensions have been high on the peninsula with the North conducting its sixth nuclear test in September and launching multiple missiles capable of reaching the mainland of its “imperialist enemy,” the U.S.

Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump have traded threats of war and personal insults against each other in recent months, sparking global alarm.

Also Sunday, senior defense officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan held trilateral talks, the U.S. military said in a statement.

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford hosted his South Korean and Japanese counterparts at the U.S. Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii to exchange views on North Korea’s recent long-range ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

“Together they called upon North Korea to refrain from irresponsible provocations that aggravate regional tensions, and to walk away from its destructive and reckless path of development,” the statement said.

The statement came ahead of an announcement Monday that senior diplomats from South Korea and China are scheduled to hold talks Tuesday concerning tensions on the Korean Peninsula ahead of Trump’s visit to the two countries next week.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry, which announced the schedule, said its special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, Lee Do-hoon, will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Kong Xuanyou, in Beijing.

It will be Lee’s first meeting with Kong since becoming South Korea’s nuclear envoy last month. The ministry said in a statement that they will share information on North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and discuss diplomatic measures to tackle them.

Kong, serving also as one of China’s assistant foreign ministers, was in Tokyo over the weekend and also discussed North Korea with senior Japanese government officials.

Lee held trilateral discussions on North Korea with his Japanese and U.S. counterparts in Seoul earlier this month.

The consultations of top nuclear envoys precede Trump’s first official visit to Asia, which will also bring him to Japan from Nov. 5.

A response to North Korea’s nuclear weapons development will almost certainly be a major topic during Trump’s visit to the three Asian countries.

North Korea has not conducted any major arms test since it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in mid-September.

But verbal threats from North Korea continue, and Japanese, South Korean and U.S. officials are alert to the possibility of a provocation during Trump’s Asia trip.

On Saturday, North Korea threatened to “bury” Japan “into the bottom of the sea” if Tokyo acts as “a stooge in the U.S. racket for escalating confrontation” with Pyongyang, “while chiming in with old lunatic Trump’s crazy remarks.”