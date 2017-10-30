TPP negotiators begin three days of talks, aiming to reach broad accord for early November

Chief negotiators of 11 signatory countries to the Trans-Pacific Partnership kicked off three days of talks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday to work out details of a new deal following the U.S. withdrawal from the regional free trade pact in January.

Aiming for a broad accord on the new deal at the 11 nations’ summit and ministerial meeting in early November, the chief negotiators will try to narrow down issues that should be left to high-level political decisions.

In May, the 11 countries — Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, Chile and Peru — agreed at a ministerial meeting on a policy to aim for the TPP’s early realization.

The chief negotiators, or the top working-level officials, of these nations have held talks every month since July. This is the third time for Japan to host such a meeting.

On Sunday, the Japanese negotiating team, led by chief negotiator Kazuyoshi Umemoto and acting chief negotiator Atsuyuki Oike, started unofficial discussions with officials from other participant countries, informed sources said.

They held bilateral talks with officials from Canada and Australia, respectively, discussing responses to New Zealand, which became cautious about the new deal after a change of government, and the schedule leading up to the possible agreement on the new deal in November.

As for details of the deal, the negotiators from the 11 countries will try to specify which agreed-upon rules to freeze until the United States returns.

The number of agreed-upon rules requested by each country to be frozen currently totals about 50.

Although the 11 countries have confirmed their policy to minimize rules to be frozen and not to go as far as revising what has already been agreed on, there are assertions aimed at prioritizing respective countries’ interests, the sources said.