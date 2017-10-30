Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi will close up to 20% of its branches across Japan

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ plans to shut down 10-20 percent of about 480 branches across Japan, according to informed sources.

Over the past decade BTMU has seen a 40 percent decline in customer visits to its branches.

It intends to reduce branch operating costs in order to protect its earnings, which have been hit by drops in long-term interest rates, the sources said.

The branch reduction will be included in its three-year business program that will start next April, they said.

The core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has already unveiled a plan to slash 30 percent — 9,500 employees — of its domestic workforce while increasing digitized, unmanned outlets and opening offices specializing in asset management services.

Among Japan’s other mega-bank groups, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is considering cutting around 19,000 domestic jobs over a 10-year period to cope with the low interest-rate environment created by the Bank of Japan’s unprecedented accommodative policy.