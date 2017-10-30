Japan to help developing countries calculate greenhouse gas emissions

To increase international cooperation against global warming, the government will help developing countries more accurately estimate their greenhouse gas emissions, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The government is expected to announce the plan at the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Convention on Climate Change, starting Nov. 6 in Bonn, Germany.

Under the Paris climate accord, which calls on all countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions, each country must determine, plan and regularly report its own contribution to the prevention of global warming. But many developing countries do not have a reliable system in place to accurately calculate emissions.

Tokyo will support developing countries’ calculation efforts by using data from Ibuki, Japan’s greenhouse gas observation satellite. It will also help developing countries craft plans on how to achieve their emission-cut targets.

For island countries vulnerable to the effects of global warming, the government plans to help them with research on assessing the risks of high tides caused by cyclones.

Japan also plans to support the development of infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters in small island countries, as well as the cultivation of wheat and other crops that can grow in warmer weather through breed improvement.

The Paris accord, struck in 2015, aims to respond to the global climate change threat by limiting global warming to “well below” 2 C compared to the Industrial Revolution. The agreement sets a framework for emission reductions starting in 2020.