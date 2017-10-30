Tadamori Oshima likely to be reappointed Lower House speaker in special Diet session

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to reappoint veteran Tadamori Oshima as speaker of the House of Representatives during a special Diet session set to start Wednesday, informed sources said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also party president, plans to reappoint all ministers to their posts when he forms the new Cabinet, the sources said.

Abe is expected to be re-elected prime minister during the Diet session thanks to the LDP’s landslide victory in the Oct. 22 Lower House election. He also plans to keep all of the party’s executives in their current posts, the sources said.

The Lower House speaker, who is customarily chosen from the ruling party, is usually replaced after an election in the chamber. The initial candidates included former Chief Cabinet Secretary Takeo Kawamura and former Finance Minister Fukushiro Nukaga.

But the LDP eventually opted to keep Oshima in the post in light of Emperor Akihito’s planned abdication, the sources said. Oshima helped enact a one-time law to permit the Emperor to step down.

Elected to the Lower House 12 times from the No. 2 constituency in Aomori Prefecture, Oshima, 71, has been LDP secretary-general and vice president. He became Lower House speaker in April 2015.

With his broad connections in both the ruling and opposition camps, Oshima is expected to continue efforts to keep the Diet operating smoothly. In addition, he is likely to play a key role in discussions on amending the Constitution.

Abe vowed to make his administration results-oriented when he last reshuffled his Cabinet on Aug. 3. He apparently saw the need for all ministers to stay in their posts because all of them won in the latest election.

Among the LDP’s executives, Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, General Council Chairman Wataru Takeshita, Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida and Election Strategy Committee Chairman Ryu Shionoya are likely to retain their posts.

LDP Vice President Masahiko Komura, who retired from the Lower House, is also expected to stay on.