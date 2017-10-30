U.S. Navy ship with sailing pair rescued after months adrift at sea reaches Okinawa base
Jennifer Appel raises her arms from the bridgeway of the USS Ashland Monday at White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa. At left is Tasha Fuiava, and at right the Ashland's Command Master Chief Gary Wise. The U.S. Navy ship arrived at the American Navy base, five days after it picked up the women and their two dogs from their storm-damaged sailboat, 900 miles southeast of Japan. | AP

U.S. Navy ship with sailing pair rescued after months adrift at sea reaches Okinawa base

AP

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA PREF. – A U.S. Navy ship carrying two sailors it rescued in the Pacific docked Monday at an American naval base in Japan.

Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava were standing with the USS Ashland’s commanding officer and others on the bridgeway when the ship arrived at White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, five days after it picked up the women and their two dogs from their storm-damaged sailboat, 900 miles southeast of Japan.

Appel and Fuiava had left Honolulu on May 3 for what was supposed to be an 18-day trip to Tahiti.

Storms damaged the masthead, the boat lost its engine and communication devices and their food was 90 percent depleted by the time they were rescued.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Jennifer Appel raises her arms from the bridgeway of the USS Ashland Monday at White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa. At left is Tasha Fuiava, and at right the Ashland's Command Master Chief Gary Wise. The U.S. Navy ship arrived at the American Navy base, five days after it picked up the women and their two dogs from their storm-damaged sailboat, 900 miles southeast of Japan. | AP

, , , ,