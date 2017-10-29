‘PPAP’ singer Pikotaro to entertain Trump during Japan visit

Japan will roll out its No. 1 golfer and a singer known for his viral hit song “PPAP” to entertain U.S. President Donald Trump during his upcoming visit, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hoping to keep the mood upbeat during the U.S. leader’s official visit.

In addition to having world No. 4 golfer Hideki Matsuyama play with the two leaders on a golf course near Tokyo, singer Pikotaro, an apparent favorite of one of Trump’s grandchildren, will attend a dinner party to be hosted by Abe, government sources said.

A video showing Arabella, daughter of Ivanka Trump, singing along to the “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen” song after it went viral in November last year.

Abe was holding talks with Trump in New York at the time and told him he enjoyed the video, the sources said.

Trump will visit Japan between Nov. 5-7 in the first leg of a five-nation Asia tour, his first official trip to the region.

Abe and his aides think it is important to entertain the president on his visit to Japan, as they believe the two leaders struck up a good relationship when they played golf in Florida in February, the sources said, adding that former U.S. President Barack Obama kept a business-like approach in his dealings with Abe.

During his visit, the two leaders and Matsuyama have a round of golf scheduled for Nov. 5 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, the course which is planned to host golf events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Pikotaro will join a dinner party to be held the following day after the day’s meetings are completed.