Defense Ministry hosts memorial service for fallen SDF members

A memorial service for Self-Defense Forces members who died in the line of duty was held Saturday at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo.

Attending were some 370 people, including relatives of the fallen, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera.

“Having dedicated all your strength to perform your duties with a strong sense of responsibility in respective positions, you’re the pride of our country,” Abe said in his memorial address. “We’ll always remember your brave figures and names.”

During and after September last year, 25 more deaths were recognized as occurring on duty, bringing the total to 1,934 since the National Police Reserve, the predecessor of the SDF, was established in 1950.

Of the 25 service members, 14 belonged to the Ground Self-Defense Force and 11 to the Maritime Self-Defense Force.