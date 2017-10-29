Typhoon Saola packing more rain for Pacific coast as it rumbles toward Tokyo

Typhoon Saola was churning along the Pacific coast of Honshu on Sunday, with the Meteorological Agency saying the storm would dump more heavy rain on much of the country through Monday.

The season’s 22nd typhoon, was 170 km south of Cape Muroto in Kochi Prefecture as of 2 p.m. and had an atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals. It was heading north-northeast at a speed of 35 kph.

The Meteorological Agency warned of strong winds, river flooding caused by heavy rain and mudslides.

Saola follows in the wake of Typhoon Lan, which battered much of the country with heavy rain and strong winds just a week ago. Lan killed seven people and injured nearly 100 others, causing floods, mudslides and traffic disruptions.

The agency said Saola will continue to move along the Pacific coastline toward Tokyo, with high winds expected in those areas through Monday.

Through 6 a.m. Monday, 200 mm of rain was projected for the Tokai region, 150 mm for Kinki, Hokuriku and the Kanto-Koshin region including Tokyo, and 120 mm for Shikoku.

Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. have canceled flights mainly to and from the Okinawa and Kyushu regions.

On Saturday, Saola brought heavy rain to Okinawa’s main island, causing at least 250 flights, mainly from JAL and ANA, to be canceled, affecting more than 35,000 passengers.

The typhoon also disrupted various events, including the 37th Oita International Wheelchair Marathon in Oita Prefecture. The race was due to start Sunday morning but was canceled, its organizers said.

When Lan hit, it also disrupted ballot counting for the Oct. 22 House of Representatives election.

A number of municipalities had issued evacuation advisories to residents and regional election boards had to forego vote counting until the ballots could be delivered.

On Oct. 23, Lan made landfall in Shizuoka Prefecture and ran over Tokyo, triggering floods, mudslides and traffic disruptions.