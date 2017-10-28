Tokyo 2020 organizers mark 1,000 days until Olympic Games begin

Tokyo 2020 Olympic organizers on Saturday marked 1,000 days to go before the games begin with a parade and demonstrations of new Olympic sports in the city’s Nihonbashi district.

Participants wearing festive happi coats braved steady rain to carry four floats bearing large gold 1, 0, 0 and 0 figures along Chuo-dori to a stage where a display was unveiled to count down the days until the Summer Games begin on July 24, 2020.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike joined Olympic minister Shunichi Suzuki and others in addressing the crowd, before athletes gave a demonstration of 3×3 basketball, BMX freestyle, sport climbing and skateboarding — all sports that will make their Olympic debuts in 2020.

“Nihonbashi is in an Olympic mood today,” said Suzuki. “Seeing everyone here so interested in the 2020 Olympics convinces me that the event will be a success.”

The four demonstrated sports are among several events making their debuts at the Tokyo Games as the International Olympic Committee attempts to cast off its stuffy image and appeal to a younger audience.

Saturday’s demonstrations featured BMX riders flying through the air, skateboarders pulling off spectacular tricks and 3×3 basketball players showing off the shorter, faster version of the game.