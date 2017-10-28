Although it passed in U.N. vote, fewer nations endorsed Japan’s anti-nuclear resolution

A Japanese resolution calling for the total elimination of nuclear weapons passed in a United Nations committee, but with significantly less support than in years past.

Although the Japan-sponsored motion on the issue had over the years enjoyed wider support, signs of apparent backpedaling on nuclear disarmament in the new text prompted many co-sponsors to reconsider their blessing.

Tokyo has penned and put forward a similar resolution for the past 24 years in a row, with the latest version endorsed by 144 countries Thursday, including the United States and Britain, which also co-sponsored it.

This was 23 fewer than the number of states backing it last year. The U.N. General Assembly’s First Committee, which endorsed it, deals with disarmament and international security issues. The number of co-sponsors plunged to around 70 from last year’s 109.

Votes against the resolution came from China, Russia, North Korea and Syria — all of whom opposed it last year. Additionally, there was a marked uptick in the number of abstentions — a jump to 27 from the 17 that were recorded last year.