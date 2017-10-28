Japanese less interested in Senkaku Islands or Takeshima islets, government surveys show

Japanese citizens have grown less interested in two groups of islets at the heart of territorial disputes with China and South Korea, surveys by the Cabinet Office have shown.

The surveys covered the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are controlled by Japan but claimed by China and Taiwan, as well as the Takeshima islets in the Sea of Japan, which are administered by Seoul but also claimed by Tokyo.

According to the surveys, conducted in the summer and released Friday, 62.2 percent of respondents showed interest in the Senkaku Islands, down 12.3 percentage points from the most recent poll in 2014, and 59.3 percent reported an interest in the Takeshima islets, down 7.6 points.

The reason most cited by respondents for not being interested was that the issues related to the islets didn’t have much effect on their daily lives, the surveys said.

Separate polls asked Japanese nationals aged 18 or older about the two islet groups, each seeking views from 3,000 people. Valid responses came from 59 percent of the total on the Senkaku Islands and from 59.7 percent on the Takeshima islets.

Asked whether they knew about the Senkaku Islands, 91.3 percent of the respondents said yes, down one point.

Regarding what they knew about the islands, about 70 percent said they were aware of Chinese ships entering waters around the islands and Tokyo’s protests of such moves, both down about 9 percentage points.

“It’s a big problem if people become used to Chinese intrusions because they occur too frequently,” said an official of the Cabinet Secretariat’s Office of Policy Planning and Coordination on Territory and Sovereignty.

The official said the government will make extra efforts to direct public attention to issues related to the islands.

The interview-based surveys were first conducted in 2013,