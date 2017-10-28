Abe to retain LDP leadership and Cabinet, party member says

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to reappoint all Cabinet ministers next week following the ruling coalition’s big win in last week’s general election, a senior party lawmaker has said.

Abe will also leave the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party unchanged, the party’s General Council Chairman Wataru Takeshita said during a speech Friday in Toyama Prefecture.

Takeshita quoted Abe as telling a meeting of party executives on Monday that “it is natural for everyone to be retained.” The Cabinet lineup was appointed after an August reshuffle.

The LDP won 284 of the 465 seats in Sunday’s Lower House election, and together with its coalition partner Komeito maintained a two-thirds majority.

Abe is set to be voted back in as prime minister on Nov. 1 during a special Diet session.