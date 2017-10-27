Dollar firmer above ¥114 as euro dives on ECB decision

The dollar was firmer above ¥114 in Tokyo trading on Friday, after briefly retaking the level overseas as the euro plunged on the European Central Bank’s decision to halve asset purchases, a less hawkish measure than market participants had expected.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.10-10, up from ¥113.77-78 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1632-1632, down steeply from $1.1818-1819, and at ¥132.73-74, plunging from ¥134.47-48.

The dollar was supported by purchases by Japanese importers and a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields in off-hours trading, while its topside was limited by profit-taking and wait-and-see attitudes ahead of the release of U.S. gross domestic product data for July-September later in the day, traders said.

“Traders were hesitant about pushing up the dollar, due to the widespread view that it will face heavy profit-taking pressure above ¥114,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

In overseas trading overnight, the euro took a dive following the ECB decision at a policy-setting meeting on Thursday to scale back its asset-purchasing program from the current 60 billion per month to €30 billion, milder than market expectations of a cut to €20 billion or €25 billion.

Europe’s single currency accelerated its fall after ECB President Mario Draghi sounded dovish at a subsequent press conference.

In addition to the ECB move, the dollar was backed by hopes for progress in U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax reform, traders said.