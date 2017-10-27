Sharp raises outlook after posting profit for fourth straight quarter

Sharp Corp. reported net profit for the fourth consecutive quarter on Friday and lifted its annual forecast, as efforts to rebuild the firm’s lost presence in the global electronics market begin to pay off.

“Sales of TVs were very strong in China,” Executive Vice President Katsuaki Nomura told an earnings briefing. “Demand was also solid for displays for smartphones and tablets.”

Sharp, a supplier to Apple Inc., posted a net profit of ¥20.2 billion ($177 million) in the three months through September, reversing a year-earlier loss of ¥17.9 billion.

The result compared with the ¥14.62 billion average of five analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Sharp, now owned by Taiwan’s Foxconn, lifted its profit forecast for the year through March to ¥69 billion from an initially estimated ¥59 billion.

If achieved, that would be its first annual profit in four years. It posted a loss of ¥24.9 billion a year prior.

Sharp, once the dominant leader in liquid crystal display panels, fell into a crisis amid price competition with Asian rivals, but acquisition by Foxconn last year and a cost-cutting drive have put the firm on a recovery track.

It is now hoping to regain the technological edge in ultra-high resolution television sets, smart housing devices and advanced displays for medical equipment and security systems.

The company in June applied for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.