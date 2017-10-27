Crowdfunding for Japan’s hometown donation programs may help revitalize local communities

In an bid to revitalize local communities, the internal affairs ministry on Friday announced plans to support local governments, including allowing the use of online crowdfunding for the furusato nōzei hometown donation system.

Starting in fiscal 2018, the ministry will offer special tax grants to governments that use part of the proceeds from the furusato nōzei program to subsidize local entrepreneurial activities.

Under the furusato nōzei system, people can make donations to municipalities and prefectures of their choice. In return, donors qualify for deductions on their income and residential taxes.

The ministry will also provide financial support to local governments that intend to use revenue from the hometown donation system for new initiatives that encourage people to relocate to their areas, including projects to renovate old houses or programs to introduce jobs to prospective residents.

Early next year the ministry will compile a list of best practices related to projects in the furusato nōzei system.

At a news conference Friday, internal affairs minister Seiko Noda called on local governments to actively use the new support mechanism.