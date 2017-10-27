Oshima emerges as possible candidate for Kibo no To co-leader

Lower House lawmaker Atsushi Oshima has emerged as a main candidate for co-leader of Kibo no To (Party of Hope) ahead of a general meeting of the party’s lawmakers Friday.

The party, launched by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike just before last Sunday’s Lower House election, plans to form a provisional leadership team at the meeting. It intends to hold a full-blown election for co-leader before the end of the year.

Acting leader Shinji Tarutoko, who has been asked to craft a leadership appointment plan by party head Koike, met with the 60-year-old Oshima, a former secretary-general of the Democratic Party, at least twice Thursday.

Oshima later had talks with Lower House lawmaker Yuichiro Tamaki, 48, who has been proposed as a co-leader candidate by some of the party’s younger members.

Oshima’s possible appointment as co-leader “is being considered,” Tamaki, also a former DP member, said.

Meanwhile, Koike and Tarutoko visited Rikio Kozu, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, and expressed the party’s appreciation for its assistance in the election.

According to Koike, Kozu responded positively to her request to maintain cooperation between the party and the nationwide labor group.

The DP will also hold a party general meeting Friday. It did not field official candidates in the Lower House election, in line with party leader Seiji Maehara’s plan to integrate the party into Kibo no To to compete better with the ruling coalition.

But following Kibo no To’s poor election showing, the DP now is expected during its meeting to cancel the integration plan and remain intact.

With Maehara has expressed his readiness to resign, the DP will have to begin work on selecting its next leader.

Also on Thursday, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan appointed deputy leader Akira Nagatsuma to double as party policy chief, after the previous policy chief, Kiyomi Tsujimoto, was named parliamentary affairs chief ahead of a special Diet session that is to convene next Wednesday.

The party was launched just before the election by DP defectors who did not join Kibo no To. It emerged from the election as the top opposition party in the Lower House.

Some other DP members ran as independents in the election. Winners among them include former Foreign Minister Katsuya Okada.

Okada and 12 other DP-linked independent lawmakers filed Thursday to form a parliamentary group that would be the third-biggest force in the Lower House.

“It’s important for us to cooperate with the CDP and Kibo no To,” Okada told reporters. The group will “work as a bond between the two parties,” he stressed.