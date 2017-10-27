MSDF chopper that crashed off Aomori in August salvaged from seabed

The Maritime Self-Defense Force said Thursday it has salvaged from the sea a helicopter that crashed off northeastern Japan in August, an accident in which three of the four crewmen were lost.

The SH-60J patrol helicopter plunged into the Sea of Japan off Aomori Prefecture on Aug. 26 during a night landing and takeoff drill. The MSDF concluded the crash was caused by human error as the crew lost control of the aircraft while fixing one of its indicators.

According to the MSDF’s Ominato district headquarters in Mutsu in the prefecture, the recovery work began earlier Thursday after an unmanned underwater vehicle found the helicopter lying on the seabed on Oct. 16 about 2,600 meters below the surface of the sea, near the area where it crashed.

The chopper, which took off from the MSDF destroyer Setogiri at 10:33 p.m., soon lost contact at about 90 km west-southwest off Cape Tappi and crashed.

Of the four crew members, only one was rescued.