U.S. Navy rescues Hawaii women and dogs adrift aboard sloop in Pacific since May
Sailors from the USS Ashland approach a sailboat with two Honolulu women and their dogs aboard as they are rescued after being lost at sea for several months while trying to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti. The U.S. Navy rescued the women on Wednesday after a Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted them about 900 miles southeast of Japan on Tuesday and alerted the U.S. Coast Guard. | MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS JONATHAN CLAY / U.S. NAVY / VIA AP

U.S. Navy rescues Hawaii women and dogs adrift aboard sloop in Pacific since May

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Two American mariners and their canine companions have been rescued after drifting off course and spending months stranded in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Navy said Thursday.

Jennifer Appel, Tasha Fuiaba and the two pooches had originally set sail from their home state of Hawaii this spring. They planned a voyage of more than 2,000 miles (3,200 km) south to Tahiti aboard a small sloop.

Their engine broke down on May 30 but the companions thought they could carry on and make landfall under sail.

“Two months into their journey and long past when they originally estimated they would reach Tahiti, they began to issue distress calls,” the Navy’s Pacific-based 7th Fleet said in a statement.

“The two continued the calls daily, but they were not close enough to other vessels or shore stations to receive them.”

Then on Tuesday a Taiwanese fishing vessel finally discovered the boat about 900 miles southeast of Japan.

After the fishermen contacted U.S .authorities in the Guam region of the ocean, the amphibious dock landing ship the USS Ashland, which was in the area, arrived the next day to rescue the sailors and their dogs.

Video released by the Navy shows one of the delighted sailors blowing kisses toward rescuers as they approached in a small motorboat.

Two brown dogs can be seen, wearing life vests, running around the deck and barking.

“They saved our lives. The pride and smiles we had when we saw (the Navy) on the horizon was pure relief,” Appel said of her rescuers, according to the statement.

The canines — and their seadog masters — appeared healthy and well nourished. Appel said they survived by bringing water purifiers and more than a year’s worth of food, mostly dry goods like oatmeal, pasta and rice.

Video of the rescue can be viewed at: http://u.afp.com/4rue

wat/it

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Sailors from the USS Ashland approach a sailboat with two Honolulu women and their dogs aboard as they are rescued after being lost at sea for several months while trying to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti. The U.S. Navy rescued the women on Wednesday after a Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted them about 900 miles southeast of Japan on Tuesday and alerted the U.S. Coast Guard. | MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS JONATHAN CLAY / U.S. NAVY / VIA AP USS Ashland sailors help Zeus, one of two dogs that were accompanying two Honolulu women who were rescued after being lost at sea for several months while trying to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti. The U.S. Navy rescued the women on Wednesday. | MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS JONATHAN CLAY / U.S. NAVY / VIA AP Tasha Fuiaba, who had been sailing for five months on a damaged sailboat, climbs the accommodation ladder on Wednesday to board the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in the Pacific Ocean. | JONATHAN CLAY / U.S. NAVY / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,