Subaru admits noncertified employees signed off on vehicle inspections before shipment: NHK

Subaru allowed uncertified employees at its plant in Gunma Prefecture to inspect vehicles before shipment, in a revelation that the inspections fraud was not limited to Nissan Motor, NHK reported.

The fact that Nissan was not the only carmaker to have conducted inspections improperly will likely raise questions about Japanese automakers’ quality controls.

The inappropriate checks were going on at Subaru’s Gunma plant in the city of Ota.

NHK quoted unnamed sources as saying that an internal probe at Subaru found that the workers who were training to become certified inspectors — but who were not certified yet -— were checking the cars before they were shipped.

The revelation follows recent reports that Nissan used uncertified workers to inspect its cars at all of its six plants in Japan. The transport ministry had ordered all domestic automakers to investigate if similar improper practices were happening.

Subaru has reported the situation to the ministry and will soon judge whether to recall the cars it sold, NHK said.