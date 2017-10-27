Sapporo apartment fire claims brothers, 2, 3

Two infants died in an apartment fire in Sapporo on Thursday, police said.

The brothers, Hibiki and Ibuki Kimura, aged 2 and 3, respectively, were taken to a hospital with their 22-year-old mother, Ruka, after the fire broke out around 9:35 a.m. but they were pronounced dead, the police said. The mother sustained mild injuries after inhaling smoke.

The blaze occurred on the first floor of a two-story wooden apartment in a residential area in the city’s Atsubetsu Ward.

A room that contained an oil stove was gutted. The mother said the air was thick with smoke when she woke up, according to police and other sources.

The brothers, who were found in their room, likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning, they said.

A 45-year-old woman who lives in the same building said, “I heard a woman saying her children were inside following a fire alarm … I could not see anything because of white smoke when I tried to get out.”

“A woman who appeared to be the mother of the boys was trying to break the window with a baby buggy,” a 71-year-old man said.