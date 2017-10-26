Yuichiro Tamaki emerges as top candidate to co-head Kibo no To

House of Representatives lawmaker Yuichiro Tamaki, 48, is increasingly seen as a main candidate for co-leader of Kibo no To (the Party of Hope) ahead of a general meeting of the party’s lawmakers on Friday.

Kibo no To, launched by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike just weeks before Sunday’s Lower House election, will likely form a provisional leadership team at the meeting, before it holds a full-blown selection process for party co-head before the end of the year.

“Unless all of us work together, our party won’t really become a party with hope,” Tamaki told reporters on Thursday. “I’ll play my role vigorously.”

But among party members that back Tamaki, some are of the view that he should not accept the provisional position but instead prepare for the leadership election.

Party leader Koike and acting head Shinji Tarutoko visited Rikio Kozu, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, known as Rengo, and expressed the party’s appreciation for the group’s assistance in the general election.

According to Koike, Kozu responded positively to her request to maintain cooperation between the party and the nationwide labor group.

The Democratic Party will also hold a general meeting on Friday. It did not field official candidates in the Lower House election, in line with party leader Seiji Maehara’s plan to integrate the party into the Party of Hope to challenge the ruling coalition.

But at the meeting, the DP is expected to cancel the integration plan and decide on its continuation, following the Party of Hope’s disappointing results at the election.

As Maehara has expressed his readiness to resign, the DP is set to move forward to select the next party leader.

Also on Thursday, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan appointed deputy party leader Akira Nagatsuma to double as party policy chief, after the previous policy chief, Kiyomi Tsujimoto, was named parliamentary affairs chief before a special Diet session will convene on Nov. 1.

The party was launched just before the election by DP defectors who were barred from Kibo no To. After the general election, it became the top opposition party in the Lower House.

Other DP members ran as independent candidates in the election. Winners among them include former Foreign Minister Katsuya Okada.

Okada and 12 other DP-linked independent lawmakers filed on Thursday to form a parliamentary group, which will be the third-biggest force in the Lower House.

“It’s important for us to cooperate with the CDP and Kibo no To,” Okada told reporters. The group will “work as a bond between the two parties,” he stressed.