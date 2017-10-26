Dollar eases below ¥114 in Tokyo ahead of ECB meeting

The dollar fell below ¥114 in Tokyo trading on Thursday, weighed down by position-adjustment selling ahead of a key policy-setting meeting of the European Central Bank later on the day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.77-78, down from ¥113.89-89 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1818-1819, up from $1.1760-1761, and at ¥134.47-48, up from ¥133.94-96.

The greenback sagged below ¥113.40 at its lowest point, due partly to a dip in long-term U.S. Treasury yields in off-hours trading, market sources said.

The U.S. currency recouped its losses later as there was “no incentive to sell the dollar further,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

Traders “couldn’t aggressively take fresh positions” before the ECB Governing Council’s meeting Thursday night (Japan time) and ECB President Mario Draghi’s subsequent news conference, said an official at a currency margin trading firm.

The ECB is widely expected to decide to start tapering its bond buying program, with market participants keenly waiting to see the pace of tapering.

In overseas trading on Wednesday, the dollar temporarily rose above ¥114 on speculation that Stanford University Prof. John Taylor, viewed as positive about monetary tightening, is likely to succeed Janet Yellen as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

But the U.S. unit lost steam later as U.S. stock prices fell amid concerns the market was overheating, traders said.