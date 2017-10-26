Tokyo stocks rebound on brisk corporate earnings

Stocks bounced back slightly on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, aided by buying on dips as expectations grew for robust corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average gained 32.16 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at 21,739.78. On Wednesday, the key market gauge shed 97.55 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, closed up 2.47 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,753.90, after falling 5.49 points the previous day.

Stocks held firm in early trading due to buying on declines after the Nikkei average snapped its record 16-day winning streak on Wednesday, brokers said.

The upward momentum slowed soon, with the market’s topside capped by the pressure of selling to lock in profits.

The market, however, managed to finish in positive territory as a broad range of major issues attracted purchases, market sources said.

“Today’s market conditions directly reflected brisk earnings posted by companies,” clearing away concerns that the market will have difficulty gaining further ground after already factoring in expectations of strong corporate performances during the recent surge, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Meanwhile, Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co., said the Tokyo market’s topside was also weighed down by “the yen failing to weaken enough (against the dollar) and the overnight sluggishness of U.S. equities.”

The Nikkei’s advance toward 21,800 has induced profit-taking, Miura said, also noting that a tug of war between such selling and buying on dips is likely to continue.

This situation will carry on “as long as New York stocks stay at current levels,” Miura said. If the dollar falls below ¥113 and Wall Street comes under downward pressure, the Tokyo market will experience a slump, he added.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,096 to 827 in the TSE’s first section, while 109 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.590 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.968 billion shares.

Securities firms, including Toyo and Nomura, were buoyant, led by a rise in shares of Daiwa, which on Wednesday announced brisk earnings and plans to buy back its shares.

Messaging app provider Line attracted purchases on strong earnings for the January-September period, released Wednesday, including a rosy showing from its mainstay advertisement operations.

Hitachi High-Technologies and Hitachi Construction Machinery were upbeat after revising earnings projections upward for fiscal 2017.

By contrast, Nintendo was downbeat after Daiwa and other securities firms revised downward their investment ratings and stock price targets for the game maker.

Also on the minus side were industrial robot maker Yaskawa Electric, electronics maker Fujitsu General and chemical maker Tosoh.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average rose 10 points to close at 21,770.